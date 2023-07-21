WORLD
Russia to 'consider' grain deal if demands are met
Controversial cluster munitions supplied by the United States are being used "appropriately and effectively by Ukrainian forces in their counter-offensive against Russia. That's according to the White House. Earlier this month Joe Biden came under criticism from fellow NATO members for supplying the ammunition to Kiev. More than 100 nations have banned the use or distribution of them. And the dangers of the war with Russia have increased even further after both countries threatened to attack any ships operating at each other's Black Sea ports.
July 21, 2023
