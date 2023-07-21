July 21, 2023
Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands fully met
Russian president Vladimir Putin says Moscow will only reconsider reinstating its lapsed grain deal with Ukraine if the Kremlin’s demands are met in full. Putin wants sanctions lifted and the restoration of Moscow’s access to financial instruments of the global banking system. Journalist Fred Weir speaks about the grain deal’s future.
