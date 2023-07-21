July 21, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What are cluster munitions and why are Russia and Ukraine using them?
The US says Ukraine is using its controversial cluster bombs against Russia 'appropriately and effectively'. President Joe Biden's decision to provide Kiev with the deadly weapons received criticism from other NATO members earlier this month. Jeffrey Fischer, retired air force colonel and an international security expert, explains.
What are cluster munitions and why are Russia and Ukraine using them? / Others
Explore