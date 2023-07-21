WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen at rally against illegal settlements
According to witnesses, Israeli forces used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas against Palestinian demonstrators in Ramallah, leading to the death of a 17-year-old boy.
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen at rally against illegal settlements
Earlier, local councils and institutions called for anti-settlement demonstrations in the village centre after Friday prayers in the village./ Photo: AA
July 21, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during a demonstration against illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the incident occurred in Umm Safa village, north of Ramallah, where Israeli soldiers inflicted severe injuries on two individuals, resulting in the death of one.

"17-year-old Mohammed Fuad Ata al-Bayed, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in Umm Safa village of Ramallah, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," it said.

The clash between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers broke out after the Israeli forces used force to disperse protesters.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas against Palestinian demonstrators.

Earlier, local councils and institutions called for anti-settlement demonstrations in the village centre after Friday prayers in the village.

Every Friday, Palestinians hold protests in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem to denounce the illegal Jewish settlements.

Israeli soldiers frequently use tear gas, rubber bullets, and, at times, live ammunition to disperse the protesters.

RelatedNearly '80 percent' of homes damaged in Israeli raid on Jenin — official
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us