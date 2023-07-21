Israeli forces have killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during a demonstration against illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the incident occurred in Umm Safa village, north of Ramallah, where Israeli soldiers inflicted severe injuries on two individuals, resulting in the death of one.

"17-year-old Mohammed Fuad Ata al-Bayed, who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in Umm Safa village of Ramallah, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," it said.

The clash between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers broke out after the Israeli forces used force to disperse protesters.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas against Palestinian demonstrators.

Earlier, local councils and institutions called for anti-settlement demonstrations in the village centre after Friday prayers in the village.

Every Friday, Palestinians hold protests in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem to denounce the illegal Jewish settlements.

Israeli soldiers frequently use tear gas, rubber bullets, and, at times, live ammunition to disperse the protesters.