UN warns 'many may die' after the end of Black Sea grain deal

One shipment of Ukrainian grain is enough to make 41 million loaves of bread. Grain and other foodstuffs have not left Ukrainian ports since Moscow refused to renew the Black Sea Grain Deal on Monday. World leaders are urging Russia to get back on board, while Ukraine is threatening retaliation, Türkiye's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says he's ready to talk with his Russian counterpart. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.