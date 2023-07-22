July 22, 2023
Protests in Iraq after burning of Quran in Copenhagen
Riot police in Iraq have used tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to storm the Danish Embassy. The demonstation was protesting the burning of the Quran in Copenhagen on Friday. A similar act took place in Stockholm the day before. Iraqi protesters also expressed outrage over that planned incident and stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.
