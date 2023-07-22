TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Algerian presidents hold bilateral talks in Istanbul
The leaders of Türkiye and Algeria, Erdogan and Tebboune, engage in crucial talks at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing regional and international issues.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss bilateral ties, regional and international issues / Photo: AA
July 22, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune have met in Istanbul for talks.

On Saturday, Erdogan welcomed Tebboune at the Dolmabahce Palace, as the Algerian President started his two-day working visit to Türkiye on Friday.

Erdogan and Tebboune will hold one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings. The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.

All aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Algeria and steps to enhance cooperation will be discussed.

Current regional and international issues will be also on the agenda.

Türkiye and Algeria share common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

