WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh
Police, fire service continue rescue efforts after accident in southern Jhalakathi district
Deaths as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh
People gather at the site of a bus accident in Jhalkathi, a southern district of Bangladesh / Photo: AFP
July 22, 2023

At least 17 people were killed and 53 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside waterbody in the southern Jhalakathi district of Bangladesh on Saturday, police said.

“There are eight women and three children among the deceased. Of the injured, 45 have been taken to nearby government hospitals,” district police officer Afruzul Haque Tutul told Anadolu.

The bus was heading towards Jhalakathi district from Bhandaria area of the southern-western Pirojpur district. It fell into the pond after its driver lost control of the wheel.

Tutul said the bus was overloaded, adding that investigation into the incident has been initiated. "Police with the support of Fire Service and Civil Defense pulled out the bus from the waterbody, and we are still working to see if there are any missing or dead,” he said.

There has been an alarming rise in the number of road accidents in Bangladesh over the last few years. According to the Bangladesh Road Transport A uthority, at least 504 people were killed and 785 others injured across the country in 562 road accidents in June.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us