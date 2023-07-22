TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss grain deal, response to desecration of Quran
Hakan Fidan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extend support for the Black Sea grain deal, fostering significant diplomatic efforts.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart held diplomatic talks / Photo: AA Archive
July 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and discussed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's response (OIC) against increasing attacks on the Quran, as well as the extension of the Black Sea Grain initiative, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Zardari, in a tweet, said he commended Ankara’s "role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement," and "extended Pakistan’s full support to international efforts in reviving the agreement" on Saturday.

"Also expressed the strongest condemnation of acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities and resolved to work with and other Islamic states to prevent such incidents," he added.

Earlier this week, Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Holy Quran, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

Meanwhile, Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, which was brokered by Türkiye last year to reduce the impact of Russia- Ukraine war on global food prices.

The agreement ensured the safe passage of more than 32 million tons of Ukrainian grain.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for restoration of the deal and also urged Western countries to consider Russia's demands.

SOURCE:AA
