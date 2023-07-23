WORLD
3 MIN READ
Titmus reclaims world record with dominant 400m freestyle win
Australia's olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, broke the world record in a remarkable display of skill, securing a resounding victory in an intense battle for the women's 400m freestyle title.
Titmus reclaims world record with dominant 400m freestyle win
"I was really excited for this race coming in tonight," said Titmus, who was going head-to-head with Ledecky and McIntosh / Photo: Reuters
July 23, 2023

Australia's Ariarne Titmus blew 400m freestyle rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh out of the water and reclaimed her world record at swimming's world championships in Japan.

Titmus came home in 3 min, 55.38 sec to win the title on Sunday and take back the record that McIntosh had wrested from her in March this year.

Ledecky finished the race second in 3:58.73 but McIntosh could only place fourth, with New Zealand's Erika Fairweather taking third in 3:59.59.

"I was really excited for this race coming in tonight," said Titmus, who was going head-to-head with Ledecky and McIntosh for the first time since she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

"Me and Katie and Summer always put up a great fight and I'm glad that we could put on a show."

Anticipated Showdown

The race was one of the most hotly anticipated of the world championships on the opening night in Fukuoka.

It pitted Olympic champion Titmus against world record-holder McIntosh and defending world champion Ledecky.

But Titmus led the race from start to finish and looked comfortable in breaking McIntosh's previous benchmark of 3:56.08.

"Women's sport is really getting hyped up ," said Titmus, who also won the world title ahead of Ledecky in South Korea in 2019.

"I just feel really blessed to be a part of it."

Titmus had added a little spice to the build-up by questioning McIntosh's ability to handle the pressure of the big occasion.

Ledecky had laid down a marker by finishing fastest in the morning heats ahead of Titmus and McIntosh.

Ledecky was aiming to add to her 19 world titles, already a record for a woman.

RelatedTitmus beats Ledecky's 400m freestyle swimming world record
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us