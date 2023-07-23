WORLD
2 MIN READ
12 people die in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters
A four-storey building, located in the city's eastern Ange Raphael neighbourhood in Cameroon, caved in around midnight.
12 people die in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters
"The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 23, 2023

At least 12 people were killed and 21 injured, five seriously, when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters and local authorities said.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday in the north of the city, a senior fire brigade official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor, added rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

"Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said.

Douala's Laquintinie hospital stated it had taken in 13 patients and said two -- a girl of three and a young woman of 19 - had died.

It added three other children among those injured were receiving emergency paediatric treatment.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016 when authorities blamed poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations.

In June that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

RelatedTriple blasts hit Cameroon marathon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us