Israel's Netanyahu postpones visit to Türkiye, Greek Cypriot Administration
Benjamin Netanyahu meeting would have been 1st by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2008.
Netanyahu had a successful pacemaker implant surgery early Sunday. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 23, 2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his trips to Türkiye and the Greek Cypriot Administration due to health concerns following the implantation of a pacemaker, local media reported.

Netanyahu had a successful pacemaker implant surgery early on Sunday.

Netanyahu was scheduled to have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

The meeting would have been the first by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in 2008.

Netanyahu planned to visit Türkiye to discuss with President Erdogan a comprehensive evaluation of Ankara-Tel Aviv bilateral relations, covering various aspects, according to a Türkiye’s Communication Directorate Office statement.

Netanyahu's operation was held at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan a week after Netanyahu was hospitalized for dehydration and had a heart monitoring device implanted and on the eve of a crucial parliament vote on a controversial judicial reform.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's planned visit to the Greek Cypriot Administration on Tuesday has also been postponed, where he was scheduled to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During Netanyahu's surgery, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who was responsible for the judicial overhaul, temporarily assumed the role of acting prime minister.​​​​​​​

RelatedErdogan in call with Netanyahu: Türkiye-Israel relations enter new era
SOURCE:AA
