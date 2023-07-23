TÜRKİYE
Stable Türkiye will help ensure global stability: Bosnian defence minister
"We need a stable Türkiye that will keep the world and the entire turbulent region under one umbrella," says Zukan Helez.
Helez says FETO poses a threat to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the whole world as well. / Others
July 23, 2023

A stable Türkiye is needed to help ensure both regional and global stability, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defence minister said.​​​​​​​

Zukan Helez was speaking to Anadolu News Agency on Sunday ahead of his official visit to Türkiye, during which he will also attend the 2023 International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul from July 25-28.

"Türkiye is a big country with a large population. When it comes to separatism, especially violent separatists, they are condemned all over the world. When someone wants to change things violently, they do it with terrorism -- that is, illegally. It should be condemned and punished. We need a stable Türkiye that will keep the world and the entire turbulent region under one umbrella,'' said Helez.

He said the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) poses a threat to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the whole world as well.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 wounded.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Helez added that the focus of his visit to Ankara is to develop financial cooperation between his country and Türkiye in the military field and to take the necessary steps for this.

Bosnia Herzegovina's top priorities are joining the political and economic community of European states as well as NATO.

