Azerbaijan has conducted an operation targeting individuals linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and detained six people, including the leader of a political party.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the operation was organised based on information obtained from the Turkish interior ministry.

Five people were initially detained in the operation on Sunday, according to the ministry.

One of those detained provided information regarding his association with Gubad Ibadoghlu, the founding chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party.

A search was conducted at Ibadoghlu's office, where important documents were found, and he was also taken into custody.

Failed coup of July 15

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

FETO members had been infiltrating state institutions, including the judiciary, the police force, and the army, for years before the failed coup attempt.