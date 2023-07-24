July 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli parliament to vote on judicial overhaul
Israeli lawmakers are set to vote on a controversial bill on Monday that seeks to curb the powers of the judiciary. The proposed overhaul has triggered weekly mass protests since it was first announced in January. The government says the reforms will ensure a better balance of power. But critics warn that this legislation is a 'coup', threatening the country's democracy. TRT World's Mustafa Faith Yavuz reports from West Jerusalem.
Israeli parliament to vote on judicial overhaul / TRT World
Explore