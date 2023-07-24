July 24, 2023
Chaos erupts inside Knesset as lawmakers vote on judiciary bill
Voting is underway in Israel's parliament on a controversial bill that aims to reduce the powers of the country's judiciary. The debate has been lively in the house, with lawmakers shouting at each other across the aisle. Political analyst, Akiva Eldar explains why the Israeli government is pushing on with this unpopular bill.
