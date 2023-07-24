TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye marks third anniversary of Ayasoyfa’s reversion to mosque
The Ayasofya Grand Mosque, which was reopened for worshippers, has hosted approximately 21 million visitors in three years.
Türkiye marks third anniversary of Ayasoyfa’s reversion to mosque
On the momentous occasion of the mosque's third anniversary, Muslims from diverse nations gathered for the early morning prayer. / Photo: AA Archive
July 24, 2023

Three years have passed since the reversion of the Ayasofya Grand Mosque, a historic monument where Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror performed the first Friday prayer after the famous conquest of Istanbul.

Known as the "Symbol of Conquest," the monument served as a church for 916 years until Istanbul was conquered in 1453. Soon after the arrival of Ottoman rule, Ayasofya served as a mosque for almost five centuries until it was converted into a museum in 1934.

On the momentous occasion of the mosque's third anniversary, Muslims from diverse nations gathered for the early morning prayer, conducted by Türkiye's President of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, and attended by Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul.

In his address, Erbas expressed joy for commemorating one of the most jubilant days, stating, "Three years ago, on July 24, 2020, an 86-year longing finally concluded. With the resolute decision of our esteemed president, Ayasofya regained its sacred purpose. Over the past three years, research indicates that the Ayasofya Mosque has welcomed nearly 21 million people.”

RelatedBangladeshis intrigued by Ayasofya make plans to stop by Türkiye

On July 10, 2020, a Turkish court overturned the 1934 Cabinet decree, leading to its restoration as the Ayasofya Grand Mosque after an 86-year hiatus. The glorious monument returned to its former splendor on July 24, 2020, the first Friday prayer was performed, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a grand ceremony.

Bunyamin Topcuoglu, the Imam of the Ayasofya Grand Mosque, revealed that during these three years, Ayasofya has welcomed approximately 21 million visitors.

"In 2021, nearly 1.3 million people visited Ayasofya. As of 2022, we witnessed a significant surge in visitors, reaching a total of around 13.6 million. By January-June 2023, we have already welcomed approximately 6 million visitors, and this number continues to rise."

In 1985, UNESCO designated Ayasofya as a World Heritage Site. Today, it stands as one of Türkiye's top tourist destinations, welcoming both domestic and foreign visitors. The mosque's enduring allure attracts considerable attention from tourists, often leading to long queues forming outside its magnificent gates.

Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us