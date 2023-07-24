WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills over 20
The bombing exploded when new recruits queued outside a military training facility in Mogadishu.
Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills over 20
Dozens of people were also injured in the attack who were rushed to hospital for treatment. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 24, 2023

More than 20 people, including soldiers, were killed and dozens of others wounded when a suicide bombing rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu, a senior official said.

A senior security officer in Mogadishu, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said on Monday that a suicide bomber below himself up at a military training facility in Mogadishu, killing more than 20 people, including new recruits and military personnel.

"The suicide bomber below himself up during busy hours on Monday. At the time when the blast occurred there was a large queue of new recruits at the Jalle Siyaad military training camp," he said.

He added that dozens of people were also injured in the attack who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Local media put the casualties at more than 30 people.

Somali-based Al Qaeda-affiliated armed group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.​​​​​​​

RelatedDeadly suicide blast strikes near Somali military base
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us