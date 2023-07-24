TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight wildfires: Erdogan
Several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece in extinguishing the blazes, which have burned houses and forests.
Türkiye ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight wildfires: Erdogan
While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Türkiye is ready to do whatever it can to help Greece fight back its wildfires, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We sent two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter to our neighbour Greece, (which is) struggling with a huge fire," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

While quickly responding to fires in Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is also rushing to help out other countries in need.

"We convey our best wishes to our Greek neighbours, especially the people of Rhodes," he added, referring to the island off southwestern Türkiye, which has had to evacuate tens of thousands amid days of wildfires.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday thanked Türkiye for assistance, as it has struggled to fight raging wildfires since last week.

Devastating wildfires continue to sweep through the Greek islands for the sixth consecutive day, including Rhodes, a tourist hotspot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us