Conservative People's Party wins snap election, short of majority

The Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez has ruled out a return to the polls following Sunday's inconclusive snap general election. He insists a new government can be formed after his ruling coalition was narrowly beaten by the opposition conservative People's party. The hung parliament means the left and right blocs are trying to put together coalition governments while Sánchez remains as acting prime minister, with another election the likley outcome. Priyanka Navani reports from Madrid.