WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin signs legislation to outlaw gender-change procedures in Russia
The new legislation also bans changing one’s gender in official documents, annuls marriages where one person has changed gender and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.
Putin signs legislation to outlaw gender-change procedures in Russia
Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against "Western anti-family ideology."  / Photo: AP.
July 25, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed new legislation, which marked the final step in outlawing gender-change procedures.

The bill, which Putin signed on Monday and was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any "medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person".

It also bans "changing one’s gender in official documents and public records." The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

It also annuls marriages where one person has "changed gender" and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin’s crusade to protect the country’s "traditional values."

Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against "Western anti-family ideology."

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of "nontraditional sexual relations" among minors.

In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-gender marriage, and last year signed a law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among adults as well.

RelatedRussia set to restrict surgery to change gender
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us