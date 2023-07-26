Over two decades have passed since the town of Srebrenica witnessed the genocide of more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys, leaving behind an indelible mark of pain and loss.

As this year marked the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, Bosnia and Herzegovina buried 30 recently identified genocide victims in a solemn memorial service.

Among those who survived the atrocities, Camil Durakovic was elected as the Vice President of the Bosnia and Herzegovina entity of Republika Srpska in 2022.

Born in the village of Luka, Srebrenica, in 1979, Durakovic's connection to the Srebrenica genocide remains profound. After a period of living in the United States from 1996 to 2005, Durakovic returned to his homeland and started his socio-political journey in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2005.

Durakovic spearheaded the management of the centre for providing services to the citizens in the Municipality of Srebrenica from 2008 to 2012. His dedication and expertise led to his roles as an Adviser to the Mayor for international relations, Deputy Mayor, and acting Mayor of Srebrenica.

Durakovic's independent candidacy, with the support of all pro-Bosniak parties, resulted in his election as Mayor of Srebrenica in 2012.

Duraković’s journey is encapsulated in his book “Srebrenica – A Forgotten Promise,” further highlighting his dedication to preserving the memory and the lessons of the past to guide a future built on resilience, justice, and reconciliation.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Durakovic talks about many aspects of post-genocide Bosnia, including the impact of the war on Bosnian society.

TRT WORLD: How is daily life in Bosnia Herzegovina on the societal level after the war?

CAMIL DURAKOVIC: Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the war, remains marked by the conflict. In a physical sense, scars of the war still exist, with bombed and bullet-riddled buildings standing as stark reminders of the past in many cities and towns. The war has had a significant impact on the country's economy as well. Economic development has been slow, with high unemployment rates, especially among the youth. This has led to a significant brain drain, with many young, educated Bosnians leaving the country to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

On the other hand, society remains divided along ethnic lines. The political structure of the country - divided between Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats - is a testament to these divisions. In some regions, different ethnic groups live in parallel societies, with separate schools and sometimes other curricula. Social interactions are also often dictated by ethnic identity. Despite efforts at reconciliation, tension, mistrust, and unresolved grievances continue to permeate society.

Are there any visible effects of a remaining open wound on society?

CD: The genocide at Srebrenica, where 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were systematically murdered, remains an open wound for Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly for the Bosniak community. Every year, the country commemorates the victims of the genocide, and mass graves are still being discovered. The denial or downplaying of the genocide by some individuals and groups continues to hinder reconciliation efforts and causes further pain to those affected. Many families are still searching for their missing loved ones, contributing to a sense of grief and loss that is yet to be fully addressed.

Given its presence within Europe and the progress of an increasingly interconnected world, is there a risk of similar atrocities occurring again in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

CD: While it's true that the world is more modernised and globally connected than ever, this doesn't necessarily mean that such atrocities can't happen again. Ethnic tensions still exist in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the complex political system often leads to stalemates and exacerbates these divisions. However, the presence of international peacekeeping forces, the work of numerous NGOs, and the potential EU membership for Bosnia and Herzegovina are deterrents against a return to full-scale conflict. The international community has a vested interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region, but we can't ever say 'never again' with full certainty.

Why is it crucial to emphasize that the events in Srebrenica were a genocide rather than a massacre?

CD: Labelling the atrocities at Srebrenica as genocide is essential for several reasons. Firstly, it recognises the scale and intent of the crimes committed – a systematic attempt to eradicate an ethnic group. Secondly, it holds the perpetrators accountable on the international level, as genocide is recognised as a crime under international law. Thirdly, it respects the victims' and their families' memory and suffering. Lastly, recognising atrocities as genocide is a powerful reminder to the world of the horrors of extreme ethnic hatred and the need to prevent such crimes in the future.

What is the role and responsibility of the media in accurately using the correct terminology when reporting on such events?

CD: The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and memory of events. Using the correct terminology is essential to accurately represent the truth of what occurred. Referring to the Srebrenica genocide as a 'massacre' or 'war crime' does not convey the systematic and planned nature of the atrocities. Media outlets are responsible for using accurate language when discussing such events out of respect for the victims and to ensure the historical record is correct. They also play a crucial role in countering genocide denial and ensuring that the world remembers what happened so that efforts can be made to prevent such atrocities from happening again.