Israeli forces kill three young Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Palestinian media reports "occupation forces committed the crime of shooting at a car with young men inside it at the top of Mount Gerizim in Nablus" and that one of the killed Palestinians was shot at a close range.
The soldiers recovered three M-16 rifles, a gun, cartridges and other military equipment, the army said in a statement." / Photo: AFP
July 25, 2023

Three Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs informed it (the Health Ministry) of the martyrdom of three citizens by the occupation bullets in Nablus," the ministry said on Tuesday.

For its part, state-run Palestine TV said that the Israeli army "executed three young men."

It stated that "the occupation forces committed the crime of shooting at a car with young men inside it at the top of Mount Gerizim in Nablus."

It added that one of the killed Palestinians was shot at a close range.

For its part, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said, "The occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the targeted place, detained their bodies, and confiscated their vehicle."

RelatedPalestine's Abbas visits Jenin, vows to rebuild after deadly Israeli raid

Violence in occupied West Bank

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since early last year, the territory has seen many Israeli military raids, violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities as well as a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year has killed more than 200 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

The occupied West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
