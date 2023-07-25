Greece is continuing efforts to put out the wildfires on Rhodes and Corfu, islands on opposite sides of the country, from southeast to northwest.

Evacuations continue on both islands as the country was trapped in a third heat wave which caused temperatures to soar above 40C (104F), daily Kathimerini reported on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 people, mostly tourists, have so far been evacuated from Rhodes, lying off southwestern Türkiye, officials said.

The Greek Fire Service said on Twitter on Tuesday that the island of Evia (Euboeia) and several other regions including central Attica face extreme risk, while other regions are under very high and high risk.

The Climate Change and Civil Protection Ministry also regularly shares information to give civilians directives and details on evacuations.

The blazes have ravaged Greece since last week, and several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece extinguishing the fires, which have burn ed houses and forests.