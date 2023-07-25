WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece continues fight against wildfires on islands of Rhodes, Corfu
As evacuations continue on both islands, fire service warns of possible new fires.
Greece continues fight against wildfires on islands of Rhodes, Corfu
The blazes have ravaged Greece since last week [Photo: AFP] / AFP
July 25, 2023

Greece is continuing efforts to put out the wildfires on Rhodes and Corfu, islands on opposite sides of the country, from southeast to northwest.

Evacuations continue on both islands as the country was trapped in a third heat wave which caused temperatures to soar above 40C (104F), daily Kathimerini reported on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 people, mostly tourists, have so far been evacuated from Rhodes, lying off southwestern Türkiye, officials said.

The Greek Fire Service said on Twitter on Tuesday that the island of Evia (Euboeia) and several other regions including central Attica face extreme risk, while other regions are under very high and high risk.

The Climate Change and Civil Protection Ministry also regularly shares information to give civilians directives and details on evacuations.

The blazes have ravaged Greece since last week, and several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece extinguishing the fires, which have burn ed houses and forests.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us