WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK and Türkiye To Negotiate New Trade Deal As Ties Continue at Full Speed
The UK and Türkiye have announced plans to start negotiations on a new free trade agreement. Both countries have been important trade partners since 1995 when the first customs agreement came into place. Since then, a lot has happened including Britain's exit from the EU, a global pandemic and new emerging economic blocs. But trade between the countries has only increased. The new FTA is said to be an update on the existing agreement which only covered goods. With the UK being the second largest service provider in the world, a modernised version of the deal might include an agreement on services, data and digital industries. The new deal is expected to come into effect at the beginning of next year. The two nations also enjoy strong defence ties. Turkiye is one of the main partners of the Airbus military aircraft built in the UK, while Ankara is a priority market for the UK arms unit. Guests: Ozan Ozkural Managing Partner of Tanto Capital Partners Maurizio Zanardi Head of School of Economics at University of Surrey
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
July 25, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us