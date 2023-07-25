WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye vows to continue backing Palestinian cause
President Turkish President Recep Tayyip also expressed deep concern about the ongoing violence inflicted by illegal settlers.
Erdogan: Türkiye vows to continue backing Palestinian cause
Erdogan-Abbas meeting / Photo: AA
July 25, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and increase the prosperity of Palestinians.

"As Türkiye, we continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest way possible. We are deeply concerned about the violence of illegal settlers," Erdogan said during a news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Abbas held one-on-one talks at the presidential complex to discuss bilateral relations, the Palestine-Israel issue, and other regional and international developments.

"We cannot tolerate any acts attempting to change the historical status quo of holy places, particularly the al Aqsa Mosque. The unity and reconciliation of the Palestinians are key elements in this process," he added.

Peace and stability

It is important for the international community, particularly the UN, to be engaged in Palestinian issue, Erdogan also underlined.

"Establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders based on UN parameters is essential for the peace and stability of our entire region," he stressed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also expected to visit Türkiye this week, but the trip was postponed after he had unscheduled surgery over the weekend.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

RelatedErdogan to hold meetings for regional peace with Abbas and Netanyahu
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us