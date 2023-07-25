WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel divided as Knesset passes controversial judicial reforms
Israel is a divided country, after its parliament passed the government's controversial judicial reforms. The new law removes the Court's power to overrule government actions it considers unreasonable. Critics say it will allow the government to push through laws without any oversight. Black adverts covered the front pages of Israeli newspapers this morning, and doctors have gone on strike with more protests also planned. While some Israelis hope the law can be backtracked, many feel that the country is heading down a dark path. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.
July 25, 2023
