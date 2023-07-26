July 26, 2023
Millions of Syrians at risk after Russia blocks UN aid supply
The UN says its warehouses for distributing aid in northwestern Syria will run out of supplies by the end of July. More than 3 million internally displaced people live in northwestern Syria. The vast majority rely on aid to survive. The UN says it has appealed for more supplies. They warn if that does not happen, the region faces a humanitarian disaster. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
