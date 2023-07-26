Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

"During the meeting, in which all aspects of Turkish-Chinese relations were addressed, ways were discussed to make more effective use of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries such as Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, Consultation Mechanism of Foreign Ministers, Consular Consultations, Joint Economic Commission," tweeted Türkiye's Communications Directorate after the meeting.

On the issue of stepping up efforts to align China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye’s Middle Corridor Initiative, Erdogan said they want to hold the first meeting of the high-level working group established to this end, it added.

Erdogan conveyed his desire for stronger collaboration between the two countries, which hold significant influence in global and regional affairs, said the directorate.

Ways to achieve a more balanced and sustainable structure for bilateral trade between Türkiye and China and issues of mutually increasing investments were also discussed.

On Tuesday, China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not seen in public for a month, and reappointed Wang to his former post as the country's top diplomat.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. In 2010, relations were elevated to the level of strategic cooperation.