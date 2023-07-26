TÜRKİYE
Combat against irregular migration linked to fighting terrorism — Erdogan
President Erdogan said that Ankara's goal is to completely eliminate all terrorist structures that pose a threat to Türkiye.
Turkish President Erdogan delivers a speech at a graduation ceremony of the Police Vocational Schools of Higher Education (PVSHE) at Turkish National Police Academy Golbasi Campus in Ankara, Türkiye on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the way to resolve the issue of illegal immigration lies in a successful fight against terrorist organisations.

Speaking at the Police Vocational Schools Graduation Ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said, "Hopefully, we will address this issue (irregular migration) in accordance with our culture, beliefs, laws, and principles of justice."

In the fight against terrorism, he said, "Our goal is to completely eliminate terrorist organisations as a threat to our country."

"We make sure that the perpetrators pay a heavy price, in equal measure, for the bloodshed of our martyrs and the suffering inflicted on our citizens by the members of separatist organisations," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

He emphasised that Türkiye's ability to thwart attempts against the country’s economy, democracy, foreign policy, unity, and integrity depends on the complete defeat of the scourge of terrorism.

