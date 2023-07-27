Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum

In Niger, the army has declared allegiance to the defence and security forces that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. Earlier, Bazoum took to social media with a defiant vow to protect the country's hard-won democracy. The country's foreign minister says Bazoum is still being held inside the presidential palace. Soldiers in the West African country announced the coup on national TV on Wednesday. The incident has triggered a standoff with the army and sparked global condemnation. Sena Saylan reports.