Ancient Nero's Theatre found under future Four Seasons garden near Vatican
Archaeologists uncover the long-lost ruins of an ancient Roman theatre, providing exceptional insights into Roman history, including rare artifacts from the 10th century.
People walk in the excavation site of the ancient Roman emperor Nero's theatre, 1st century CE, backdropped by the church of Santo Spirito in Sassia. / Photo: AP
July 27, 2023

Rome’s next luxury hotel has some very good bones: Archaeologists said Wednesday that the ruins of Nero’s Theatre, an imperial theatre referred to in ancient Roman texts but never found, have been discovered under the garden of a future Four Seasons Hotel steps from the Vatican.

Archaeologists have excavated deep under the walled garden of the Palazzo della Rovere since 2020 as part of planned renovations on the frescoed Renaissance building.

The palazzo, which takes up a city block along the broad Via della Conciliazione leading to St. Peter’s Square, is home to an ancient Vatican chivalric order that leases the space to a hotel to raise money for Christians.

'Exceptional findings'

Officials hailed the findings from the excavation as “exceptional,” given they provide a rare look at a stratum of Roman history from the Roman Empire through to the 15th century.

Among the discoveries: 10th-century glass coloured goblets and pottery pieces that are unusual because so little is known about this period in Rome.

Marzia Di Mento, the site's chief archaeologist, noted that previously only seven glass chalices of the era had been found, and that the excavations of this one site turned up seven more.

In addition, archaeologists found marble columns and gold-leaf decorated plaster, leading them to conclude that the Nero's Theater referred to in texts by Pliny the Elder, an ancient Roman author and philosopher, was indeed there, located at the site just off the Tiber River.

Officials said the portable antiquities would be moved to a museum, while the ruins of the theatre structure itself would be covered again after all studies are complete

SOURCE:AP
Explore
