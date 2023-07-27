WORLD
Sweden's PM concerned over new wave of applications to burn religious texts
Ulf Kristersson fears further escalation of tensions after recent Quran burnings strained ties with Muslim nations.
Sweden does not have a law specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 27, 2023

Sweden’s prime minister said that police have received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week and that he fears this may escalate tensions further with Muslim nations.

In his first public comments since the start of the Quran burning crisis that has severely strained Stockholm’s ties with Muslim nations, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday told Swedish news agency TT he was “extremely concerned” about a new wave of desecrations.

“It’s the police that make those decisions, not me. If they (permits) are granted, we face a number of days with the obvious risk of serious things happening,” Kristersson told TT.

A recent string of public desecrations of Islam's holy book by a handful of far-right extremists in Sweden - and more recently in neighboring Denmark - has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Sweden does not have a law specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts. The right to hold public demonstrations is protected by the Swedish Constitution. Police generally give permission based on whether they believe a public gathering can be held without major disruptions or risks to public safety.

The Swedish Security Service said Wednesday that Sweden's image among Muslim nations and its security situation have deteriorated after the recent Quran burnings.

RelatedThe burning of the Quran: Why Sweden is headed for disaster

No 'quick fix' to cool down

Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and security service representatives appeared before Swedish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee Thursday to discuss the Quran burning crisis, at the request of the opposition Social Democratic Party.

After the meeting, Billström told TT that the situation was serious but that there was no “quick fix” to cool down the anti-Swedish mood in Muslim nations.

“Our primary and most important task is to protect Swedish interests and the safety of Swedes both here and abroad,” Billström was quoted by TT.

“We should take the developments that are now underway very seriously; everyone in our country should do so.”

Kristersson said his government has created a new task force among security agencies to come up with measures to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency remote meeting July 31 at the ministerial level to discuss the Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

SOURCE:AP
