UN issues warning 'the era of global boiling has arrived'

The era of global warming has ended and the era of global boiling is now here. That’s the stark warning from the UN secretary general as he announced that July 2023 is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded. Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to stop coming up with excuses and to deliver immediate action to tackle climate change. As Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.