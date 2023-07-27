WORLD
2 MIN READ
US 'concerned' regarding far-right Israeli minister's raid to Al Aqsa compound
US spokesman reaffirms Washington's position on Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, saying "Any unilateral action or rhetoric that deviates or jeopardizes the status quo is completely unacceptable."
US 'concerned' regarding far-right Israeli minister's raid to Al Aqsa compound
Israeli police blockade the entrance to Al Aqsa compound, following a visit by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in occupied East Jerusalem July 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 27, 2023

The US is concerned by the Israeli far-right national security minister’s visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the State Department said.

“We absolutely are concerned by today’s visit to Temple Mount, Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem,” spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, reaffirming the US position in support of the historic status quo of holy sites.

“We underline Jordan's special role in Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem,” he said. “Any unilateral action or rhetoric that deviates or jeopardizes the status quo is completely unacceptable,” he added.

The minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, led a group Thursday of far-right illegal settlers to the Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem. About 1,700 far-right Jewish settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque, according to an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an organisation appointed by Jordan.

RelatedTürkiye strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa by Israeli minister

Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Ben-Gvir and the illegal settlers.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​

Israeli forces and fanatical Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids at Al Aqsa Mosque compound to provoke Palestinians, and in recent years, the site has seen the incursions grow larger and more brazen.

RelatedNetanyahu ally proposes splitting Al Aqsa: What does it mean for Muslims?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us