WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia summons Danish charges d'affaires, urges end to Quran burning
In the latest incident to stir anger in the Muslim world and beyond, far-right Danish group Danske Patrioter posted a video on social media of a man desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Quran.
Saudi Arabia summons Danish charges d'affaires, urges end to Quran burning
Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for an extraordinary meeting of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark. (Source: Facebook/DenmarkInKSA) / Others
July 28, 2023

Saudi Arabia has summoned the Danish envoy to protest desecrations of the Quran by an extreme-right group in Copenhagen, state media reported.

During a meeting on Thursday with the Danish charge d'affaires, foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note urging an end to "these disgraceful acts", the official Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

They said the desecrations "violate all religious teachings (and) international laws and norms" and can "fuel hatred between religions".

The far-right group Danske Patrioter on Monday posted a video in which a man is seen desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book.

It was just the latest such incident to stir anger in the Muslim world and beyond.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holy cities Mecca and Medina, has also denounced a vile attack by a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque.

In a separate attack last week, the refugee, Salwan Momika, stepped on the Quran but did not burn it, prompting Riyadh to hand a protest note to the Swedish charge d'affaires.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for an extraordinary meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.

On Thursday, the 57-member body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, received a phone call from Sweden's foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, who said Stockholm rejects acts that insult the Quran and wants to maintain good relations with OIC members, the OIC said in a statement.

RelatedJordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia condemn Denmark for allowing Quran desecration
RelatedThousands in Pakistan protest Quran burning in Sweden
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us