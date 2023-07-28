WORLD
3 MIN READ
Appeals court upholds finance law that sparked deadly Kenya unrest
President William Ruto's government has defended the higher taxes, saying they are necessary to stabilise finances, which have been strained by growing debt repayments and low tax collection.
Appeals court upholds finance law that sparked deadly Kenya unrest
The legislation sparked deadly opposition protests this month. / Photo: Reuters
July 28, 2023

A Kenyan appeals court has lifted a suspension placed on a disputed government finance law that will double the value-added tax on fuel and introduce a new housing levy - legislation that sparked deadly opposition protests this month.

Under the new law, the value added tax on fuel will double to16 percent and workers will also face a 1.5 percent housing levy that will be matched by employers.

The case challenging the finance law was first brought to court by an opposition senator seeking a declaration that certain parts of the measure should be stopped on grounds that they are unconstitutional.

"Public interest tilts in favour of setting aside the conservatory orders by the trial judge," the appeals judges said in their ruling.

President William Ruto's government says the higher taxes are necessary to stabilise government finances, which have been strained by growing debt repayments and lower-than-expected growth in tax collection.

In response to the law's signing, the opposition coalition has held five protests this month, some of which descended into violent confrontations with police where more than two dozen people were killed and scores injured.

RelatedPolice clash with protesters in Nairobi for third consecutive day

The court's decision drew opposition criticism.

"The Court of Appeal has thrown Kenyans into more suffering. Yes, the cost of living is going to increase and become unbearable for majority of Kenyans," Philip Etale, an opposition party spokesperson, wrote on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fergus Kell, a researcher at London think-tank Chatham House, said the tax hikes were "unlikely to be a game changer in the short to medium term" since Kenya's fiscal problems are largely related to overspending and borrowing.

"It will take time for increased revenue generation to begin to make a dent in that fiscal deficit," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us