WORLD
2 MIN READ
Humanitarian aid to continue in Niger — UN
Humanitarian assistance flights have been temporarily suspended because Niger's airspace was closed, UN's humanitarian coordinator said.
Humanitarian aid to continue in Niger — UN
Supporters of the coup set fire to ruling party HQ while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger July 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 29, 2023

The United Nations has insisted it is still providing humanitarian assistance on the ground in Niger but was forced to suspend aid flights after the coup closed borders.

A UN spokesperson had said on Thursday that this week's putsch in troubled Sahel country had put humanitarian operations on hold.

But Nicole Kouassi, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Niger told reporters on Friday that the world body's humanitarian assistance, development and peace efforts "continue" there.

"What we have grounded at this point is the humanitarian assistance flights," she said, adding they are "temporarily suspended just because the Niger airspace is closed given the closure of the borders."

"We are committed to support and to continue our operational work on the ground given the situation," Kouassi told reporters in New York via video link from Niamey.

Niger's putschists on Friday named General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, as the country's new leader.

Army troops had on Wednesday detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

RelatedNiger coup 'dethrones' President Mohamed Bazoum: Here's what we know so far

'Never stopped'

Niger, a nation of 22 million is two-thirds desert and frequently ranks at the bottom of the UN's Human Development Index.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Niger has risen precipitously from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"The humanitarian response continues on the ground and has never stopped," World Food Programme country director Jean-Noel Gentile told reporters during the same briefing as Kouassi.

"We are able to access vulnerable areas and vulnerable populations in Niger," he added.

RelatedGeneral Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself new Niger leader on live TV
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us