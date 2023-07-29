July 29, 2023
General Tchiani declares himself head of transitional government
The African Union has demanded the military in Niger return to their posts within 15 days and restore constitutional authority. The leader of the country's coup spoke on national television for the first time Friday, asking citizens to remain calm. But the military takeover has left both the country and the international community on edge, amid security concerns and a battle for influence. Priyanka Navani reports
