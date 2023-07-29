WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatal fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand leaves a trail of destruction
Videos circulating on social media depict the aftermath, showing damaged structures, vehicles, and streets covered in debris.
Fatal fireworks warehouse blast in Thailand leaves a trail of destruction
The blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, the provincial governor said. / Photo: AP
July 29, 2023

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least ten people and wounded scores, officials said.

The Narathiwat province's Public Relations Department also said on Saturday that at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected.

It also said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

The local public relations agency reported that the explosion cased damages in a radius of about 500 meters. About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

RelatedMore than 40 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us