Turkish Forces neutralise a dozen PKK/YPG terrorists in Northwestern Syria
According to the Turkish National Defence Ministry, PKK terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone were "neutralised" after initiating a harassing fire.
PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye. / Photo: AA
July 30, 2023

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 12 more members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northwestern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

"Twelve PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassing fire on the Euphrates Shield (operation) zone, were neutralised in a successful operation," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
