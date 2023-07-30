WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents, clashes in Darfur
The conflict in the western Darfur region continues to displace millions.
Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents, clashes in Darfur
Much of the fighting has occurred in densely populated neighbourhoods of Khartoum, pushing 1.7 million residents to flee.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 30, 2023

Sudan's paramilitaries have ordered civilians to vacate homes in the capital's south, several residents said, as fighting between the forces of rival generals raged in the western Darfur region.

"Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) told me I had 24 hours to leave the area," Khartoum resident Fawzy Radwan told AFP on Sunday.

He had been guarding his family's home since fighting began in the city more than three months ago between the RSF and the regular army.

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed at least 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate, and displaced some 3.5 million.

RelatedSudan fighting uproots 2.5 million as bodies line Darfur streets

Much of the fighting has occurred in densely populated neighbourhoods of Khartoum, pushing 1.7 million residents to flee and forcing the millions who remain to shelter from the crossfire in their homes, rationing water and electricity.

Hundreds of residents were being evicted from southern Khartoum's Jabra neighbourhood, according to residents.

Jabra and the nearby area of Sahafa are home to the army artillery corps as well as an RSF base used by Dagalo.

"They told us this is a military zone now and they don't want civilians around," resident Nasser Hussein told AFP.

ICC to investigate war crimes allegations

The RSF has been accused of rampant looting and of forcibly evicting people from their homes since the conflict began on April 15.

Along with Khartoum, some of the worst violence has been in the conflict-scarred region of Darfur, where allegations of war crimes have sparked a new investigation by the International Criminal Court.

RelatedParamilitary seizes Sudan's Darfur, sparks clashes and displacement

Again on Sunday, clashes in the town of Nyala - the capital of South Darfur state and Sudan's second-biggest city - sent bombs falling on civilian neighbourhoods, witnesses said.

In the Central Darfur state capital Zalingei, the army "killed 16 rebels and captured 14, including an officer", a military source told AFP on Sunday, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Days of "bombs repeatedly falling in our homes" have sent civilians fleeing from Nyala, according to Issa Adam, who spoke to AFP from a displacement camp.

Mohamed Khater had also fled Nyala with his children after bombs killed his neighbours.

From a nearby camp, he told AFP that "no organisation has reached us, and we're scared of the fighting reaching us."

RelatedHumanitarian aid crisis worsens as Sudan fighting spreads to other areas
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us