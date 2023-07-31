WORLD
3 MIN READ
Beijing on red alert as deadly Typhoon Doksuri batters north
Heavy rains cause widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, as forecasters warn another typhoon is approaching.
Beijing on red alert as deadly Typhoon Doksuri batters north
Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported. / Photo: AFP
July 31, 2023

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city.

The governments of Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province renewed red alerts for rainstorms on Monday as Doksuri dissipated over northern China.

Two bodies were pulled from Beijing's flooded waterways as heavy rains battered the Chinese capital, state-run People's Daily reported.

"During an emergency patrol round this morning, two people were discovered in waterways," it said, adding that "at the time of discovery, both had lost vital signs."

Heavy rain also continued to fall in Tianjin and eastern Shanxi region, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 millimetres (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 millimetres (19.7 inches), according to the city's observatory.

RelatedTyphoon Doksuri makes landfall in China with high winds and rain

Typhoon Khanun approaching

Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early on Monday.

There was no reported damage or casualties as Typhoon Doksuri moved through Beijing, state media said.

Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.

While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that Typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China's densely populated coast this week.

Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.

RelatedChina issues red alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings torrential rain to Beijing
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us