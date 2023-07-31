WORLD
Deadly bomb blast strikes southeastern Myanmar
A blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint kills at least one person and injures 12 people, including passengers and security members, officials say.
Deadly bomb blast strikes southeastern Myanmar
Ethnic minority Karen troops approach a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin. / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2023

A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar has killed one person and wounded 12 others, an official said.

The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT) on Monday, a government official from the Karen State administration council told AFP news agency.

"About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured," they said, requesting anonymity.

"One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital."

They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Violent clashes have ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.

The junta has been battling anti-coup "People's Defence Force" (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies.

More than 3,800 people have been killed since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

