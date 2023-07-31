TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish diplomat assassinated by ASALA terror group on this day in 1980
Administrative Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Ozmen and his 14-year-old daughter Neslihan Ozmen were assassinated on July 31, 1980, in Athens by ASALA terror group.
Turkish diplomat assassinated by ASALA terror group on this day in 1980
Ozmen's wife and 16-year-old son were also seriously injured but managed to survive. / Photo: AA Archive 
July 31, 2023

Türkiye has commemorated one of its diplomats and his daughter who were assassinated by an Armenian terrorist group in 1980.

“We commemorate with respect our martyrs, Administrative Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens Galip Ozmen and his daughter Neslihan Ozmen, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on July 31, 1980,” the Foreign Ministry said with a tweet on Monday.

Ozmen was assassinated along with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife, Sevil Ozmen, and his 16-year-old son, Kaan Ozmen, were also seriously injured but managed to survive.

Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, the ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terror acts.

During the 1975-1984 period, Turkish ambassadors and diplomats were targeted around the world by Armenian terrorist groups.

ASALA assassinated over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade.

The Armenian terrorist acts intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks occurred. The terrorist attacks ended in 1986.

RelatedTurkish diplomat assassinated by ASALA terror group on this day in 1980
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us