'No regrets' says Iraqi-Danish woman who prevented Quran burning

"I took the Quran from him, but then the police returned it to him to burn it." Quds al Samarrai — a Danish citizen with Iraqi roots who tried to prevent the desecration of a Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen — says she was stopped by the police while trying to impede the burning of the holy book. #Denmark #Quran