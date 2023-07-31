Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih kills six people, several injured

Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians, after a strike on an apartment building in the city of Kriv-e-ree, killed at least six people. There were also civilian casualties in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk on Monday. It’s close to the frontline and has frequently been hit by shelling. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.