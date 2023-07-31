The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the recent despicable acts of aggression against the sanctity of Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

In a resolution issued on Monday following the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held in Jeddah, the Islamic body deeply regretted the continued issuance by the authorities in both Sweden and Denmark allowing such action to occur, and their failure to take the necessary measures to prevent such acts.

Citing the UN Security Council Resolution No.2686 (2023), which emphasises international tolerance, peace, and security, the OIC contends that authorities in both countries must take measures to prevent such acts from recurring.

According to the resolution, the OIC decided to dispatch a delegation led by the Secretary General to engage with the Commission of the European Union. The delegation aims to voice the OIC member states' concerns and demand the prevention of these criminal acts under the guise of freedom of expression.

Unity against provocation

The OIC firmly condemned all attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Quran and other religious symbols in the name of freedom of expression, urging the international community to unite against such provocative actions.

Calling for collective efforts, OIC invites the ambassadors of its member states to take action in the respective capitals where these vile acts occur. Their mission is to engage national parliaments, media, civil society organisations, and governmental institutions, pushing for the necessary legislative actions to criminalise such attacks.

The OIC stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression must come with a sense of responsibility and duty.

Suspending Sweden's Special Envoy

The Islamic body warmly welcomed the decision of the Secretary-General to suspend the status of Sweden's Special Envoy to the OIC stating that the move aligns with the Executive Committee's final statement issued during its meeting on July 02, 2023. The suspension will remain in effect until Swedish authorities take necessary measures to criminalise such despicable acts and prevent their recurrence.

Calling for unified action, the OIC urges member states to consider taking appropriate decisions and actions in their relations with countries where the desecration of the Quran persists, notably in Sweden and Denmark.

These actions may include recalling their ambassadors in the respective countries for consultations or implementing measures in the political, economic, cultural, or other domains to express strong rejection of repeated abuses against Quran copies and Islamic symbols.

The OIC also commends the member states for the commendable measures they have taken thus far in denouncing this grave crime. As this issue continues to garner international attention, the OIC emphasises the need for a collective and resolute stand against any form of disrespect towards the sanctity of religious symbols.