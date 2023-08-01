Ukrainian drones strike Moscow skyscraper early Tuesday morning

Russia is reporting that drone strikes have once again targeted Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Moscow says its anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones - but one did strike a high-rise building for the second time in just a few days. No injuries have been reported but it appears to be the latest in retaliatory moves between Moscow and Kiev. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.