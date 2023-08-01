WORLD
Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 abuse offences
The 45-year-old man faces life in prison for charges, including rape and sexual intercourse with a child under 10, that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period.
The suspect allegedly recorded his acts on his phone and cameras. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

Australian police have charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history.

“This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said on Tuesday.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 child abuse offences that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period.

The charges include rape and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

The 45-year-old man faces life in prison.

'Chilling news'

The suspect allegedly recorded his acts on his phone and cameras, Gough said.

Police believe that all the children involved have been identified and their parents have been informed of the investigation, she added.

“Given there were so many alleged images and videos of children recorded over 15 years on the alleged offender’s devices, the process of identification took time, skill and determination," Gough said.

Police monitored activity on the darknet and traced photos of children being shared. The man was arrested last August.

Gough commended the police work done, but said "this is chilling news.”

